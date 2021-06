Doogee S97 Pro rugged Android smartphone announced

Doogee has launched a new Android smartphone, the Doogee S97 Pro and the handset is designed to be a rugged Android smartphone.

The new Doogee S97 Pro is equipped with a 6.39 inch HD+ display that has a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

This rugged Android smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device comes with a massive 8500 mAh battery and it also features fast charging, it also comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the Doogee S97 Pro there is a 16 megapixel camera which has been designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera with a wide lens, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

In terms of ruggedness, the handset comes with an IP68 and IP69K rating and the device also comes with a built in professional laser rangefinder that can detect distances up to 40 meters.

The new S97 Pro smartphone will retail for about $329, although it is being offered for $199 until the 25th of June through Aliexpress. The device comes in a range of colors including Orange Tiger, Lava Red, and Silver Black.

