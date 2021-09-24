DockAll D5 wireless charger, speaker and sound hub

The DockAll D5 is a fast charging wireless charger, docking station and Bluetooth speaker in one small compact system perfect for phones and small tablets. Equipped with a near field microphone with noise cancellation and 8watt speakers the wireless charger features fast charging technology and on the rear has 2 USB ports allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $64 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Dockall D5 is a 4-in-1 sound system, fast wireless charger, docking station, and speakerphone. Created as the ultimate companion for all of your devices. Designed with an eye on the future with industrial grade durable materials. We wanted our device to cut down on desk clutter by providing a central point where all devices could be charged. So we added the vertical wireless charging coils and a charging pad so that wireless enabled devices could be charged with ease. We added two USB ports to the back of the device to make it easier to charge multiple devices at once.”

If the DockAll D5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the DockAll D5 wireless charger project watch the promotional video below.

“With the modern popularity of virtual meeting applications like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, we knew our device had to offer a solution that could accommodate these types of communication platforms. That’s why the DockAll D5 has an upgraded Near Field Microphone with Active Noise Cancelation to make virtual conferencing easy and efficient. The D5’s two 8 Watt Bluetooth speakers ensure that any audio coming from a connected device is clear and high in fidelity.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless charger, jump over to the official DockAll D5 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals