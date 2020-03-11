DJI Mavic Air 2 drone photos leaked

Photos of a possible successor to the DJI Mavic Air drone have been published this week over on the DroneDJ website providing a first look at what could be the design of the new DJI Mavic Air 2. The leaked photos provide a good overview of the design, folding mechanism and controller although the design may change for the retail version. Rumours are suggesting that the as yet unannounced DJI Mavic Air 2 could be officially introduced during April 2020.

The DroneDJ website explains a little more :

“First off, the design, colors, and materials used very closely resemble the DJI Mavic 2 series. This is a smart move on DJI’s part. The DJI Mavic 2 series is a very sturdy and well-built drone. Why would you not leverage those strengths into the DJI Mavic Air 2? Underneath, on the belly of the aircraft, we find a number of sensors. Again very similar to the DJI Mavic 2 series. We see an LED light, as well as the dual vision system, infrared sensing system and the Bottom Auxiliary Light assists the downward sensors in low-light conditions. All seem to have been carried over from the DJI Mavic 2 series. Underneath the drone we also see the name MAVIC displayed.

The gimbal and camera setup seems to be the same design as we know from the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, although looking closely at the photos, it seems to be a smaller sensor size. It does not seem to be a one-inch sensor. No surprise here really. Although not much is known at this point in terms of specs, it does seem that the DJI Mavic Air 2 will have 360-degree obstacle avoidance. A new photo shows two sensors on the back of the unmanned aircraft as well.”

DJI Mavic Air 2 is equipped with the same silent props as the DJI Mavic 2 drone and the Sooners more information is announced or leaked we will keep you up to speed as always, for now jump over to the DroneDJ website for more images and information. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated.

Source : DroneDJ

