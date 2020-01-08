Korg NC-Q1 DJ headphones features ANC and monitoring features

Korg has created a new pair of DJ headphones in the form of the Korg NC-Q1 specifically created for musicians and DJs and help them protect their hearing from dangerous sound levels. “Without correct ear protection, even a few minutes of exposure to these dangerous sound levels can lead to permanent ear loss. (Even 5 minutes of exposure to 105-110 decibels can cause irreversible damage” says Korg.

The new Korg NC-Q1 DJ headphones includes active noise cancellation technology as well as monitoring features and a rechargeable battery that is capable of providing up to 36 hours of use on a single charge.

“We all know that your most important tools for any performance are… your ears! That’s why we spent years researching the environments where performers – especially DJs – monitor their music in order to develop a whole new level in headphones which combines a unique blend of features to provide a seamlessly integrated and safe DJ experience.”

“KORG’s NC-Q1 is a very new kind of Bluetooth headphone technology, developed to protect your ears even in very loud environments while delivering unsurpassed high definition sound and noise-less monitoring. Combining state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancelling, incoming sound attenuation and an array of smart features, the NC-Q1 headphones provide a flexible, controllable, powerful and great-sounding experience. With this unique blend of Noise cancelling technology and high-quality sound, the NC-Q1 is perfect for DJs, drummers, front of house engineers – anywhere that’s hard to tame sound levels.”

Source: Korg

