Numark has created the “ultimate” pocket DJ controller in the form of the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch, providing the ability to scratch using the capacitive touch jog wheels and more. Fitted with a built-in sound card and Serato DJ Lite software the Touch builds on the popular DJ2GO2 first launched back in 2017 and was created for “all DJ styles and is perfect to prep for your gigs, perform at small gigs, and as a space-saving extra setup for big events” says Numark. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the new pocket DJ controller from Numark.

“You have all the necessities to DJ a party and scratch with capacitive touch jog wheels. Made for aspiring DJs and of course for professional DJs who need to prep, play and scratch anywhere, anytime. No matter if you are on a plane, private jet (yes you too), train, or bedroom you can bring your music with you and DJ. With Serato DJ Lite included and upgrade ready to Serato DJ Pro, you can stream music directly from TIDAL and SoundCloud.”

Features of the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch DJ controller include :

– Capacitive touch jog wheels for scratching and mixing

– Portable two-channel DJ controller for Serato DJ Lite (software included)

– Stream millions of tracks within Serato DJ Lite from TIDAL and SoundCloud

– Built-in audio card with headphone cueing to create the perfect mix

– Song navigation and channel and master gain control

– Multiple Pad Modes with Cueing, Looping and sample triggers

– Perfect for performing or prepping your DJ set playlist and cue points

– Standard MIDI mapping for use with other popular DJ software

– Fits perfectly on top of your laptop

– 1/8 inch headphone output

– 1/8 inch main output

Source: Numark

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals