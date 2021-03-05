DIY mechanical keyboard project using CircuitPython



If you’re interested in building your very own Pico mechanical keyboard you may be interested in a new project which uses Fritzing and CircuitPython, published to the Adafruit blog. The guide provides complete instructions together with complete component lists for everything you need to complete the project and uses a RaspberryPi RP2040 Pico loaded with CircuitPython.

CircuitPython is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code.

“With lots of pins, the RaspberryPi RP2040 Pico makes for a great brain of a mechanical keyboard/macro pad — no scan matrix required. Up to 26 keys can be used with direct GPIO pins. You’ll learn how to make your own PCB design in Fritzing to send off for fabrication. A 3D printed or laser cut case finishes it off in style. Once you’ve built your own custom keyboard from scratch, run over to Reddit r/mechanicalkeyboards and show it off!”

Source : Adafruit

