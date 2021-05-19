Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition launches on iPad



iPad and iOS users may be interested to know that the excellent Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, role-playing game is now available to play on both the Apple iPad and iPad Pro. Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory.

“Explore the vast and layered world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to 4 players in drop-in/drop-out cooperative play. Go anywhere, unleash your imagination, and explore endless ways to interact with the world.”

Made to be played. Divinity: Original Sin 2 out NOW on iPad!

– Play how you like. Featuring touch controls, mouse & keyboard, and with support for connected devices.

– Venture alone, or as two players on a single device. Or, go online and play as a party of up to four. Drop in, drop out co-op means the choice is yours.

– Seamless split-screen means two players can play at opposite ends of the world without any loading screens, whenever they like.

– Invite, matchmake, and gain achievements through Game Center and use the iCloud for your savegames.

– Cross-save across multiple devices, and cross-play between Mac and iPad. Play on the go, with a friend on Mac, for example!

– Unlimited freedom to explore and experiment. Go anywhere, talk to anyone, and interact with everything! Kill any NPC without sacrificing your progress, and speak to every animal. Even ghosts might be hiding a secret or two…

– Choose your race and origin. Choose from 6 unique origin characters with their own backgrounds and quests, or create your own as a Human, Lizard, Elf, Dwarf, or Undead. All choices have consequences.

Supported devices:

– iPad Pro 11 (2021)

– iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)

– iPad Air (2020)

– iPad Pro 11 (2020)

– iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

– iPad Pro 11 (2018)

– iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

