Disney+ will have reduced streaming quality in Europe

Disney+ launches in Europe tomorrow and now it has been revealed that they will offer reduced streaming quality in Europe at launch.

Last week we saw Netflix and YouTube take the same action in order to reduce the stress on Internet providers during the coronavirus outbreak.

With many more people in Europe at home, there are a lot more people using streaming services during the day and also at night, which could put stress on the broadband providers.

In order for everyone to stay connected, the various streaming services are reducing the quality of their content and at the same time reducing the amount of bandwidth that is used to stream content. Disney+ have apparently reduced their streaming quality by around 25%.

The new Disney streaming service land in the UK and Europe from tomorrow the 24th of March, it has been available in the US for some time and it will cost £5.99 a month in the UK.

Source The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals