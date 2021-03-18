Disco Elysium The Final Cut detective game launches March 30th 2021



If you haven’t yet experienced the unique Disco Elysium detective game you’ll be pleased to know that Disco Elysium The Final Cut will be launching later this month and available to play from March 30, 2021 on the PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC. The Final Cut will also be made available to existing owners of Disco Elysium for free and an Xbox version is also underdevelopment and expected to be launched sometime during the summer months of 2021.

Within Disco Elysium you take on the role of a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. “Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being”.

“Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the groundbreaking role playing game. Pursue your political dreams in new vision quests, meet and question more of the city’s locals, and explore a whole extra area. Also enjoy full voice-acting, controller support, and expanded language options.”

Source : Disco Elysium

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals