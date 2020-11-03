DIRT 5 Amplified Edition launches on Xbox One, PlayStation and PC

Digital drivers patiently waiting for the launch of the new DIRT 5 Amplified Editionwill be pleased to know that it is now available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms as well as supporting the highly anticipated next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Consoles launching in just under a week’s time.

“DIRT 5 is the bold new off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail across the most iconic routes in the world. Drive the widest roster of cars from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes and lots more. Play through a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing. “

“Amplified Edition players have three ready-to-race cars in their garage (Ariel Nomad Tactical, Audi TT Safari, VW Beetle Rallycross), three-player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries, and content for features yet to be revealed – all exclusive to Amplified Edition, along with boosts to currency and XP earnings. – Amplified Edition players get access to every single post-launch addition to DIRT 5, including a minimum of 12 new cars, 60 new Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed…”

Check the first 20 minutes of the new DIRT 5 Amplified Edition off-road racing game thanks to YouTuber “IsuckAtDriving”.

Source : PlayStation : Xbox

