Diesel On Fadelight Wear OS smartwatch arrives in March for $275

A new smartwatch has been introduced at CES 2020 this week in the form of the Diesel On Fadelight Wear OS smartwatch providing a new refreshed design with a translucent hard nylon casing. The new smartwatch will be available to purchase during March 2020 priced at $275 in the United States and approximately £240 and the United Kingdom. The Diesel On Fadelight Wear OS smartwatch will be available in four gradient colors, red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with the iridescent case.

The Fadelite smartwatch builds upon the design and specifications of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch all wrapped in a new translucent casing, powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, support for Google Pay, GPS tracking, swim protection, Rapid Charging technology additional storage thought to be 8GB.

Source: Diesel

