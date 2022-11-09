Devotion war film based on the “incredible true story” premiers November 23rd

Sony Pictures has released a final trailer for the upcoming new epic war movie Devotion, which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide later this month and will be available to watch from November 23, 2022 onwards. The Devotion war film has written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart and directed by J. D. Dillard and is based on the book of Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. The book and film tell the comradeship between Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War.

“Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.”

Devotion war film

Devotion stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski and has a release date set for November 23, 2022.

“The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953. The war began on 25 June 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea. North Korea was supported by China and the Soviet Union while South Korea was supported by the United Nations, principally the United States.”

Source : Sony



