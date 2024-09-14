AmpAura’s Most Hardcore Campaign Yet: Destroy the Fuel Generator and Power Up with Solar

Introduction: AmpAura, a leader in clean energy innovation, is inviting you to join an exhilarating new campaign, “Bust the Fumes.” This initiative is all about taking real-world action—literally. AmpAura is challenging consumers to creatively disable their old fuel generators, offering a unique opportunity to have fun while making a statement for clean energy. Forget the old ways and embrace the future by participating in this hands-on, adrenaline-pumping event.

Campaign Details:

Name: Bust the Fumes, Embrace Solar

Bust the Fumes, Embrace Solar Tagline: Share the Video and Get AmpAura’s Purea Power Station

Share the Video and Get AmpAura’s Purea Power Station Duration: September 2nd – October 6th

How it Works:

Apply: Interested participants simply need to fill out a form on the AmpAura website. Create: 20 selected applicants will be invited to create a short video showcasing their decision to “bust the fumes” and switch to clean energy. Share: Participants will share their videos on social media using the hashtag #BustTheFumes and @ampaura. Reward: The 20 participants will receive a coupon to purchase a Purea for $1 from the website.

About the Purea Portable Power Station: The Purea is not just another power station; it’s a game-changer in the world of portable energy. Equipped with a <20ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS), Purea ensures that your work is never interrupted, even during sudden power blackouts. This makes it an ideal, cost-effective solution for protecting your computer and keeping your unfinished work safe. With its 1.5kWh capacity, 1800W output, and 3600W peak power, the Purea is built for those who need reliable, efficient power on the go.

About AmpAura: AmpAura is at the forefront of reimagining how we power our lives. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, AmpAura’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and practical for everyone. The Purea portable power station is a testament to this vision, blending functionality with innovation to meet the needs of today’s tech-savvy users.

Conclusion: AmpAura’s “Bust the Fumes” campaign is your chance to do something memorable—smash your old generator and step into a cleaner, greener future. Whether you’re unleashing your creativity with a sledgehammer or crafting a viral video, this campaign is about more than just a power station; it’s about taking action and having fun while doing it.

Entrance: To apply and learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.ampaura.tech/pages/bust-the-fumes

