Destroy All Humans now available

Destroy All Humans is now available to preorder and free download on both Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. THQ Nordic will be officially launching the game developed by Black Forest Games on July 28th 2020. Destroy All Humans! is a action-adventure video game played from a third-person perspective, players take on the role of Cryptosporidium 137 or “Crypto” for short, an alien who arrives on Earth in 1959 America to harvest human DNA.

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

Only Destroy All Humans! allows you to explore idyllic US cities of the 1950s, read the thoughts of their citizens to uncover their secret desires… and then burn the very same cities to the ground with the mighty Death Ray of your flying saucer!

– Use your Abducto Beam to throw tanks around!

– Use your psychokinesis powers to crush a farmer under his own cow!

– Discover which seemingly prude 50s housewife secretly has the hots for her hairdresser!

– Slowly batter a human to death with his own hat!

– Light up the night by zapping your enemies with teslatastic electricity!

Source : DAH

