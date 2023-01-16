Individuals and small businesses looking for a way to create a wide variety of different products using a range of different plastics from PVC to ABS. Might be interested in the VacuumSnap desktop vacuum former currently available to back on Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $230,000 thanks to over 760 backers with still 31 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $299 or £244 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Let’s say you’re a baker who wants to make chocolate or cakes in the shape of rabbits, cats, or even a customer’s name. If so, it usually means either finding molds in your local store or paying up for a custom mold, which is sometimes prohibitively expensive. What if there was an affordable alternative that offered an endless selection of shapes and sizes – all at the touch of a button?”

” To produce such custom products in a factory can be quite costly, but VacuumSnap aims to change that. With this revolutionary vacuum-forming solution, it is now effortless for small companies, DIY creators, and hobbyists to produce short runs of high-quality products right at home. VacuumSnap is powered by quick and efficient halogen heaters that can reach an astonishing 200 degrees in less than one minute. Unlike other competitive systems, VacuumSnap heats objects directly rather than trying to raise the temperature of the entire forming area. You’ll achieve optimal results without wasting energy or waiting too long for your item to complete forming.”

Desktop vacuum former

If the VacuumSnap crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the VacuumSnap desktop vacuum former project watch the promotional video below.

“VacuumSnap produces an unprecedented level of vacuum power, with a vacuum intensity of 0.7KW which dwarfs the competition and allows creations to be made quickly and accurately. Combined with fast, direct heating, it beats the competition with unmatched levels of detail! The machine is circular in shape with a forming area measuring 400x400x160 mm, large enough for even the most demanding tasks. With its circular shape, it can manufacture small products simultaneously with high efficiency.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the desktop vacuum former, jump over to the official VacuumSnap crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals