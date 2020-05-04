The Pocket Inyector desktop plastic injection molding machine hits Kickstarter

The Pocket Inyector is a unique desktop injection moulding system that allows you to create your very own plastic parts in multiple quantities using injection moulding moulds created using 3D printed resin. Earlybird pledges are now available from €500 for the first 1000 units with delivery throughout Europe are expected to take place during November 2020.

“We are Rafa and Toni who move this initiative after having repeatedly encountered the high cost of prototype parts. We are not talking about 3D printing or functional prototypes, we are talking about making industrial parts with final materials at low cost and without depending on third parties. We have manufactured two models of injectors previous to the one we want to make now, with this latest design we have improved certain aspects and simplified others until we have achieved an easy to use Plug and Play injector, reduced in size and at an affordable price for everyone.

With this injector we managed to make the parts we needed for much less money than they simply asked us to make the mold (more than € 6,000), and now for just under € 500 we can have another mold with different parts and manufacture a quantity ourselves almost unlimited without additional costs and saving a lot of time comparing for example with a 3d printer. We had the case with a particular piece of concrete that took about 35 minutes in an extrusion 3d printer, being that with the Pocket we managed to obtain pieces every 18 seconds and with very concrete material and impossible to find in filament. This is a great advantage to make the same piece in slightly larger quantities, as in our case and take the example of the aforementioned piece, of which we were able to make about 1,500 units in a single day.”

Source : Kickstarter

