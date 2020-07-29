Konami unveiled new desktop PC

Konami has unveiled a range of new desktop PC systems available in three different models the Arespear C300, C700 and C700+, all of which feature M.2 NVMe SSDs and dedicated ASUS sound cards. The Arespear C300 edsktop PC system comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-9400F supproted by 8 GB DDR4 2666 MHz memory with a GeForce GTX 1650 and 512 GB SSD of storage.

While the more expensive Arespear C700 and C700+ systems both feature CPU water-coolers and are equipped with Intel Core i7-9700 processors supported by 16 GB DDR4 2666 MHz memory. Together with GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, 512 GB SSD, and 1 TB HDD. As you can see from the image the flagship C700+ desktop PC system includes a transparent side panel with RGB lighting.

All models come with USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, PS/2, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Prices for the new desktop PCs start from 184,800 yen approximately $1,760 for the entry-level Arespear C300, rising to 338,800 yen or roughly $3,230 for the Arespear C700+. The Arespear are expected to start shipping during September 2020 although no details on international availability or pricing been revealed as yet by Konami but as soon more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source :TPU

