LumiTool 20W 1064nm desktop fiber laser engraver

The LumiTool F20, a compact, 20W fiber laser engraver and cutter powered by Midjourney AI design, is a revolutionary tool that’s changing the landscape of engraving and cutting. This device is a fusion of industrial-grade power and compact design, offering features and performance that are superior to many of its counterparts in the market.

One of the most striking features of the LumiTool F20 is its compact design. Despite its size, it offers industrial-grade power, which allows for deeper etchings and a speed that is 10 times faster than typical hobbyist engravers. This is achieved without compromising on the quality of engraving or the lifespan of the machine. The F20 is the first 20W industrial engraver to replace bulky cases with a sleek, compact design, making it a versatile tool for both professional and home use. Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $1499 or £1185 (depending on current exchange rates).

The LumiTool F20 uses a fiber laser source, which provides superior precision, speed, and durability compared to other types of lasers such as diode, CO2, and infrared lasers. This superior technology allows the F20 to engrave complex designs on challenging materials like metal and hard plastics.

In terms of lifespan, the F20 is designed to last. With an impressive lifespan of 100,000 hours, this is largely due to its efficient design with fewer moving parts. This not only reduces the need for regular maintenance but also ensures that the machine can withstand long hours of operation without sacrificing performance.

The LumiTool F20 is equipped with the LaserDrive Beam Control technology, which allows for engraving speeds up to 7000mm/s. This is 10 times faster than typical hobbyist engravers, enabling users to complete their tasks in a fraction of the time.

Assuming that the LumiTool 20W funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the LumiTool 20W fiber laser engraver project review the promotional video below.

When it comes to resolution, the F20 is ahead of the curve. It offers a high resolution of 8K and a fine granularity of 0.001mm, revolutionizing the engraving experience for iOS and Android users. This high-resolution engraving capability ensures that every detail is captured, resulting in sharp, clear, and precise designs.

The engraving depth is another area where the F20 outperforms its competitors. It can engrave up to 1.5mm deep in metal and 3mm in stone, enhancing design detail and visibility. This is made possible by the MaxMetal technology and 1064nm wavelength laser, which ensure deep, clean etching in metal.

The LumiTool F20 offers two options for engraving work area dimensions: 110*110mm and 150*150mm, providing flexibility and convenience to users. This allows them to select the most suitable work area dimension based on the size of the material they are working on.

To complement its hardware, the LumiTool F20 comes with a robust app for image design and editing. The LumiTool App offers precise vector and bitmap editing, and flexible text and freehand graphic tools. Users can upload and share files, access the LumiCloud gallery, and turn photos into engraving-ready artworks. This app-to-device connectivity allows users to engrave designs from anywhere, adding to the convenience and versatility of the LumiTool F20.

The LumiTool F20, a compact, 20W fiber laser engraver and cutter powered by Midjourney AI design, is a remarkable tool that offers industrial-grade power, speed, and precision in a compact design. Its ability to engrave on challenging materials, its long lifespan, and advanced features such as the LaserDrive Beam Control technology, MaxMetal technology, and high-resolution engraving make it a standout in the engraving and cutting industry.

