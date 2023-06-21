TX 5.5W mini desktop laser engraver

TX is a small yet powerful desktop laser engraver that is launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining. Equipped with a 5.5W laser and enclosed in a stainless steel case the TX offers high precision and quick engraving on a wide variety of different materials from metals to wood.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $199 or £156 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“TX offers cross-platform compatibility, enabling effortless use on both mobile and desktop devices. Its versatile multi-format support ensures a seamless and successful experience for both engraving and cutting tasks. TX laser engraver is a powerful and accurate 5.5W laser engraver that can handle a range of engraving projects with ease.”

Mini desktop laser engraver

“With its 5.5W laser engraving power, the TX can handle a wide range of engraving projects with ease. Whether you’re looking to create intricate designs on small items or larger projects, the TX delivers reliable and high-quality results every time.Whether you’re a professional designer or a hobbyist, the TX is the perfect tool to take your creativity to the next level.”

If the TX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the TX mini desktop laser engraver project play the promotional video below.

“With the ability to engrave on a wide range of materials such as wood, leather, metal, glass, and more, the TX Laser Engraver offers endless possibilities for your projects. From creating custom designs on furniture, personalizing gifts, or engraving your own artwork, the TX Laser Engraver is the perfect tool for all your engraving needs. Its versatility and precision make it easy to use, whether you are a beginner or a professional, and it is an essential tool for anyone looking to add a personalized touch to their projects.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the mini desktop laser engraver, jump over to the official TX crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



