Bantam Tools desktop CNC milling machine introduced

This week Bantam Tools has unveiled and launched their new desktop CNC milling machine, making the system available for pre-order at an introductory price of $3,599, directly from the companies online store. With shipping expected to take place in approximately 6 to 8 weeks time. Bre Pettis, CEO of Bantam Tools explains more about the inspiration behind the new desktop CNC milling machine.

“One of the main reasons we decided to make the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine is to close the gap between hobby-grade and professional-grade CNC machines,” – “With the new Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, we’re offering product designers, engineers, and educators who prototype the ability to reliably machine aluminum and other materials at an entry level price point. Because this machine is perfectly suited to explore, teach, learn, and prototype, we know it’ll be a welcomed boon to both educators and product designers.”

In addition to its high speed and ease-of-use, the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine has Fusion 360 integration and toolpath templates that allow CAD designers with limited CAM experience to machine parts like a pro using an “Auto-CAM” solution.

Features of the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine :

– Makes Aluminum Parts

– Desktop metal prototyping has never been this accessible for designers, engineers, educators and hobbyists.

– Fast & Easy

– Auto Probing: One touch probing routines to automatically adjust for material location and tool length. A feature typically reserved for industrial milling machines.

– Fusion 360 Integration & Tool Path Templates: Provided CAM templates allow for CAD designers with limited CAM experience to machine parts like a pro using this “Auto-CAM” solution.

– Quick Setup for 2.5D Designs: G-code integration is standard. Import SVG files and automatic 2D toolpaths are generated natively in the Bantam Tools Milling Machine Software. Great for graphic designers or beginners!

– Real Time Visualization: Software provides a 3D real time view of your design to give you the confidence you need before you begin milling.

– Fully Enclosed: Full machine enclosure, safety interlocks and dedicated e-stop button provide the security you need to mill in a classroom, workshop or lab.

– Supports machining Aluminum, Brass, Steel, Cooper, Wood, Linoleum, Engineering Plastics, Machining Wax

Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine specs:

Working Volume: 7” x 9” x 3.5”

Overall Dimensions: 19.8” x 20.9” x 19.4”

Max Traverse: 250 in/min

Spindle Speed: 10,000-28,000 RPM

Power Requirements: 100-240 V AC 50/60Hz 1.4A

Tool Holding: ER-11 collet

Largest Recommended Shank Size: 1/4”

T-slot bed and fixturing included!

Source : Bantam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals