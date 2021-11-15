Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds and Wireless Earbuds launched

Denon has launched two new wireless headphones the Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Denon AH-C830NCW) and Denon Wireless Earbuds (Denon AH-C630W).

These new Bluetooth headphones come with a range of features and the (Denon AH-C830NCW) comes with up to 6 hours of usage or 24 with the charging case, the (Denon AH-C630W) have up to 4.5 hours or 18 hours with the charging cases.

Compatible with any Bluetooth-capable playback device, both Denon true wireless earbuds deliver lifelike sound thanks to state-of-the-art, large-diameter dynamic drivers that have been tested and tuned by Denon Sound Masters, with the AH-C830NCW Noise Cancelling Earbuds offering additional noise cancellation. Newcomers to the brand and enthusiasts alike can expect astonishing levels of detail, dimensionality and dynamics never before experienced with conventional earbuds.

“For years, we have been eager to bring Denon’s premium Hi-Fi sound to compact, affordable wireless earbuds, and now is the perfect time, as more people demand better sound at home and on the go,” said Trip Randall, president of Denon. “Nowhere else can you find best-in-class sound quality coupled with a light and ergonomic design, sweat and water resistance, and long battery life. With exceptional audio quality, these true wireless earbuds stand apart from anything else on the market.”

You can find out more details about the new Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds and Wireless Earbuds over at Denon at the link below. The Denon AH-C830NCW retail for $159 and the (Denon AH-C630W) for $99.

Source Denon

