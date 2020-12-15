Demon’s Souls PS5 Update 1.004

This week Bluepoint Games have released a new update for the Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 remake as update 1.004. The update is approximately 7.75 GB in size and is the largest patch since the games launch last month. The previous updates were approximately 1 GB in size. One fix that seems to have been rolled out in this update is the for activity cards. Which now work as intended for the Demon’s Souls PS5 version of the game and can be used to warp to different worlds with ease.

“From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality and incredible performance.”

Source : PlayStation : WCCFTech

