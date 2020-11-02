New PlayStation 5 Demon’s Souls gameplay ahead of next weeks launch

Gavin Moore Creative Director for SIE Worldwide Studios External Development, has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details as well as gameplay for the upcoming and highly anticipated new Demon’s Souls game. The wait is nearly over and on November 12th the new PlayStation 5 console and game will launch. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of the iconic Demon’s Souls game on a new generation of PlaySation consoles.

“It has been an honor to work on such a legendary and beloved title as Demon’s Souls. We understand how much it means to all of you because it means so much to us. And that’s why it is with great excitement (and a little trepidation) that we present to you our newest gameplay trailer. Returning fans will remember the horrors of the Armored Spider and Flamelurker, who lie in wait for the foolhardy in Stonefang. On PS5, we have lovingly recreated these daunting battles so you will believe that your memories have come to life. Every spark and ember, every blow against your shield, and every furious screech, just the way you imagined it.”

“From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.”

Source : PlayStation : Demon Souls

