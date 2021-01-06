New Dell Optiplex 7090 Ultra PC hidden in monitor stand

Dell has introduced a new range of PC systems that can be neatly hidden behind a monitor arm. Enabling you to create an all-in-one computer setup using the new Dell Optiplex 7090 Ultra and Dell Optiplex 3090 Ultra. Both the Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra are available with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and feature M. 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD and/or 2.5 inch hard drives, as well as offering support for either Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux operating systems depending on your preference.

“The Dell Optiplex Ultra comes from Dell’s business computer line, but you don’t need to be a business or enterprise customer to buy one”

The new Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra systems should be available from January 28th 2021 with prices starting from $769 and $659, respectively.for more information jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

The new Dell Optiplex 7090 Ultra is a computer-in-a-module that supports up to a 28 watt Intel Corei7-1185G7 processor and has enough horsepower to drive up to four displays, while the Dell Optiplex 3090 Ultra is a lower-cost option powered by 11th-gen Intel Core i5, Core i3,or Celeron processors running at 15 watts.

Source : Liliputing

