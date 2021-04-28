Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 tablet with detachable keyboard from $1,549

Dell has this week launched a new 2-in-1 tablet with detachable keyboard in the form of the Dell Latitude 7320, taking the form of a 13 inch tablet equipped with a touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The new tablet from Dell can be powered by up to an Intel Core i7 vPro processor supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory. Storage can be provided by up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and prices start from $1,549.

Other features include a five megapixel front facing camera offering support for 1080p video at 30 frames per second, together with an 8 megapixel 1080p camera on the rear, dual microphones and stereo speakers as well as two Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for connectivity via both WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 with additional options available for 4G LTE provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem.

Source : Dell : Liliputing

