Deals: Winxvideo AI Lifetime Subscription, save 57%

Imagine having a single software that can handle all your video needs. From converting videos to compressing large files, recording screens, and even performing basic video edits, Winxvideo AI is the ultimate video toolkit you’ve been waiting for. It’s not just a video converter, it’s an all-in-one solution that uses the power of AI to enhance your video content.

Winxvideo AI is a game-changer in the world of video editing. It can upscale videos/images from low quality to 4K/8K, stabilize shaky videos, and even convert 24fps to 60/120fps. This is all thanks to its CineAI and full GPU acceleration that work together to improve the overall quality of your content.

Key Features of Winxvideo AI

Upscaling low-quality video/image to high resolutions

Stabilizing shaky videos

Boosting video frame rate

Converting & compressing various video formats

Recording tutorials or gameplay videos

All-in-one toolbox for cutting, trimming, cropping, merging, adding subtitles, and making GIFs

Additional features like speed control, rotate/flip, fisheye removal, noise reduction, GIF/snapshot creation, and audio enhancement

While the AI features are currently unavailable on Mac, they will be available soon. So, whether you’re a Windows or Mac user, you can look forward to enjoying these amazing features.

The system requirements for Image AI & Video AI include a GPU with Vulkan ≥ 1.2.x, OpenCL ≥ 1.0, 2GB or above RAM, 1GB or above hard disk space, and a supported OS (Microsoft Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10, 11 or later). For the Video Converter, Editor, Compressor, Recorder, you’ll need a GPU (NVIDIA® GeForce GT 630 or higher, Intel® HD Graphics 2000 or higher, AMD Radeon HD 7700 series or higher), 1GB RAM (Recommended: 2GB or above), 200MB of hard-disk space for installation, and a supported OS (Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10, 11 or macOS).

What’s more, Winxvideo AI offers lifetime access and is available in multiple languages. The software must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. The current version is 2.1 and includes updates.

In conclusion, Winxvideo AI is not just a video toolkit, it’s a creative partner that helps you produce high-quality content with ease. Whether you’re a professional video editor or a hobbyist, Winxvideo AI is the tool you need to take your videos to the next level.

