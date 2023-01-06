Deals: TransferCloud Premium Lifetime Subscription,save 92%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the TransferCloud Premium Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The TransferCloud Premium Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $79, a saving of 92% off the normal price.

TransferCloud is designed for the occasional downloader that wants to download Torrents, Web files, Online Videos, etc. to their personal cloud storage without having to monitor the download and then go through the hassle of uploading again. This file transfer service enables you to download torrents and URL files directly to your personal cloud – be it Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or just about anywhere else. All you have to do is paste a web link, torrent, or magnet, wait for the secure download, then just upload to the cloud location of your choosing. No waiting to download, no need to be online, can be done from a Mobile Phone! Download 1 file at a time, while queuing up 2 items

Transfer directly to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Mega, & more

Perform individual file transfers of up to 200GB*

Get your files faster thanks to unlimited bandwidth

Supports transfers to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, Mega, OpenDrive, FTP, and DAV

No cloud-to-cloud quota Premium Plan 5 Concurrent Downloads

10 Queue Slots

Up to 200 GB space/max torrent size

Unlimited bandwidth

You can find out more details about this great deal on the TransferCloud Premium Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





