Deals: Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle, Save 28%

The Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $289.99. that is a saving of 28 percent off the regular retail price of $419, more details are below.

As a child, you may have had some great toys, but even the most sentimental grown-up would concede that the Toybox 3D Printer surpasses any childhood toys they might have had. The Toybox 3D Printer is specifically designed as an accessible and user-friendly device, enabling both children and adults to design and print their very own toys with ease. With simple one-touch functions, the printer can be operated without the need for a knife to remove prints, unlike most traditional 3D printers. The accompanying app allows users to choose from an ever-growing catalog of toys or create and upload their own designs, offering endless possibilities for fun and creativity.

Experience the joy of 3D printing your own toys and gain access to an extensive and constantly expanding toy catalog.

Design and upload your very own creations using the user-friendly companion app.

Operate the 3D printer effortlessly with straightforward one-touch functionality.

Receive a selection of eight non-toxic, biodegradable colors for printer food, sufficient for producing between 100 and 300 toys.

Exciting Updates: Toybox has now broadened its horizons by including items based on popular franchises such as DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, and classic films like Polar Express and Elf. The recent partnership between Toybox and Warner Bros. Consumer Products allows customers to print their favorite Warner Bros. characters, including iconic and beloved IPs, for even more thrilling and diverse play options.

