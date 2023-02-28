Deals: TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries

We have an amazing deal on the TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries is available in our deals store for just $49.99, a saving of 13 percent off the normal price.
- Easy Remote Control Drone for KidsFly this mini drone for boys and girls with a push of a button. The Altitude Hold function enables itself to hover at fixed height stably; under Headless Mode, directions is always relative to where pilots face; offering care-free fly for kids, beginners, newbies, etc.
- Vibrant DroneRC mini aircraft is with 3 speeds mode that you can race it with your friends! Perform 360 flip drone stunts with the easy-to-use 4-channel remote transmitter that allows you to fly multiple flying toy drones at once.
- Wing Full Protection-SaferAll 4 propellers are fully covered with full protection guards not only protects the propeller wing in the event of a collision, but the most important thing is to protect the child from being injured by the propeller when touched! Best gift for kids!
- Long Flight Time & Low Battery AlarmEquited with 3 batteries, the flight time up to 21 minutes, and you can experience a longer-lasting flight! The low battery alarm allows you not to worry about the loss caused by insufficient battery.
- Good Gift Flying Toy for KidsThis small indoor aircraft brings endless fun to players in parties, school, fishing, hiking, long-distance travel, etc. Definitely a great birthday/Christmas/holiday gift for boys girls or friends!
You can find out more details about this great deal on the TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries over at the deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.