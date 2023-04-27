Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Deals: Structure Pie Marketing Toolbox Lifetime Subscription

By

Structure Pie Marketing

We have a fantastic deal for our readers on the Structure Pie Marketing Toolbox Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 90% off the normal price.

The Structure Pie Marketing Toolbox Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49, it normally retails for $540 and it comes with some great features.

Structure Pie is the ultimate all-in-one email marketing solution that you will ever need! Build strong customer relationships with automated email flows that deliver discounts, newsletters, and valuable content. Capture subscribers, create contact lists, and design custom emails from scratch or templates with ease. Schedule delivery times for optimal results and analyze email performance with detailed reports. With customizable forms, segment lists, and custom fields, managing subscribers has never been easier. Get your business to the top with Structure Pie – the perfect tool to improve your email marketing campaigns and increase profits.

  • Grow your audience & subscribers
  • Improve your conversion rate
  • Saves time & inputs
  • Improve communication with your users
  • Analyze your results

Email campaigns

  • Send mass emails to your contact lists
  • Inform your users about your changes, discounts & more

Automations

  • Schedule a sequence of emails to be triggered according to the actions of your Contacts

Customizable forms

  • Feed your database with customizable forms
  • Embed your forms on your website

Reports

  • Analyze the performance of your campaigns
  • Obtain metrics & measurements of results

Template editor

  • Design a campaign easily without needing to know HTML
  • Simply drag & drop to add photos, text, buttons, and much more

Subscriber lists

  • Manage your contacts through lists
  • Add your contacts manually, by forms, CSV, or API

Segments

  • Group your contacts by specific conditions such as age, gender, origin, etc.
  • Use segments to be more specific in your campaigns

Scheduled shipments

  • Create all the campaigns of the day, week or month, they will automatically be sent on the date and time you choose

Custom fields

  • Create Fields to your liking & needs
  • Capture specific data from your Contacts & better feed your database

 

Lite Plan

  • 20,000 Emails Monthly
  • Unlimited Contacts
  • 24/7 Support

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Structure Pie Marketing Toolbox Lifetime Subscription over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets