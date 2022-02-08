Deals: Rize Intelligent Time Tracker, save 81%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Rize Intelligent Time Tracker: 3-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Rize Intelligent Time Tracker 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $99, which is a saving of 81% off the regular price.

Rize is an incredibly powerful tool to customize time tracking exactly how you want it. Know how you spend your time. Rize automatically tracks and categorizes your work activity in real-time. Understand how your time is spent, how to reclaim focus time, and how to optimize breaks and meetings. You can also quantify and track your focus with the daily score with in-depth, personalized metrics. From analyzing your work activity, you’ll be able to build better work habits, prevent burnout, and stay recharged between sessions of focus work.

#1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt

Customize categories. Easily create custom categories that give you better insights into how your time is spent

Daily email report.

Smart break notifications. Get notified when to take a break based off of your work activity. No pomodoro timers necessary

Work hours notification. Get notified when you have worked a set number of hours in a day to prevent overworking yourself

Interrupters & context-switching. See which apps or websites interrupt you the most when trying to get focus work done

Automated tracking hours. Automatically start & stop tracking your work activity based on a set schedule

Google Calendar integration. Create better categorization rules around your meetings by connecting your Google Calendar

Meeting categorization. Automatically categorize your meetings based on keywords like recruiting, interviews, stand-up, etc.

Project tagging. Tag blocks of time with project tags to further segment how your time is spent

Project analysis. See how much time you spend on each project over time in addition to

