Deals Reminder: Wood-Look Retro Bluetooth Speaker, save 68%

Just a quick reminder about the amazing deal on the Wood-Look Retro Bluetooth Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
Add a touch of luxury to your home or office with these wood-look Bluetooth speakers. A rich, wood finish makes these speakers a classic addition to any room, and the easy-to-use control panel provides everything you need right at your fingertips. With up to 25 feet of range from your device, this Bluetooth speaker is perfect for any space. Plus, the woodsy shades give this speaker an earthy look that’s perfect for any décor.
- Easy-to-use control panel. Makes it easy to adjust the volume or switch it on & off
- Up to 25ft range. Enjoy your music anywhere in the room
- Dual Bluetooth 5.1. Supports dual connection without lagging
- Stunning retro design. Every detail is created with care to make every experience full of texture
- Woodsy shades. Gives an earthy & retro look which makes it really desirable to look at
Specs
Specs
- Color: pine yellow
- Finish: matte
- Materials: ABS, acrylic plastic
- Dimensions: 3″H x 7″L x 3.5″W
- Play time: 10hrs
- Charge time: 3hrs
- Range: 25ft
- Bluetooth: 5.1
- Battery capacity: 1200mAh
- Frequency: 40Hz-10KHz
- Certificate: CE, FCC, RoHS
- Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty
Compatibility
- iPhones
- Ipads
- Samsung
- Tablets
- Laptops
- Computers
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Wood-Look Retro Bluetooth Speaker over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.