Deals Reminder: Wireless Charging Car Phone Holder, save 51%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Wireless Charging Car Phone Holder in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Wireless Charging Car Phone Holder is available for $28.99, which is a saving of 51% off the regular price.

Do you need to charge your phone in the car? However, all those wires can be annoying, and the phone normally lies deep down in some compartment not allowing you to use it. This phone holder solves all those problems. The holder is incredibly easy to attach. Any air vent can hold it, but don’t put it on the circular ones! Just like any good charger, this one supports fast charging mode. Get your phone charged and ready for new achievements quickly. Not only is this holder functional, but its’ luxurious look will add an amazing touch to any car interior. Forget about those horrendous phone holders! Multifunctional. Works as a phone holder & wireless charger

Works as a phone holder & wireless charger Phone holder. Keeps your phone safe; it won’t slip or fall

Keeps your phone safe; it won’t slip or fall Fast charging supported. Get your phone charged and ready for new achievements quickly

Get your phone charged and ready for new achievements quickly Easy to attach. Any air vent can hold it, but don’t put it on the circular ones!

Any air vent can hold it, but don’t put it on the circular ones! Luxurious look. Adds an amazing touch to any car interior

Specs Color: multi

Dimensions: 6.39″ x 4.33″ x 2.75″

Power: 10W

Input voltage: 5V/2A

Charging voltage: 5V/1.5A

Charging frequency: 110-205kHz

Charging distance: up to 0.39″

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Wireless Charging Car Phone Holder over ar ur deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals