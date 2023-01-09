Deals Reminder : VH-80 The World’s First Two-Way Laser Distance Measurer

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the VH-80 The World’s First Two-Way Laser Distance Measurer in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The VH-80 The World’s First Two-Way Laser Distance Measurer is available in our deals store for $139.

VH-80 shoots two pulses of laser light from two sources in opposite directions and measures the amount of time it takes for each pulse to bounce back to its accompanied sensors. Since light moves at a constant, VH-80 can calculate the distance between itself and the targets with high accuracy.

From ancient foot steps to modern laser technology, the measurement tool went through many transformations. But, one factor never changed: the necessity to start from 0 to your destination. Most cases, the measurer must travel with the tool as well. It’s something we may take for granted, a common sense process. But is it?

VH-80 means you can measure the distance between two points by positioning yourself anywhere along the line of measurement. In complicated working environments, when you need more than two hands or an extra body or two, and there are obstacles in your way, VH-80 eliminates all of these hassles.

