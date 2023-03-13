Deals Reminder: TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries

There is still time to get your hands on a great deal on the TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries is available in our deals store for just $49.99, a saving of 13 percent off the normal price.

Easy Remote Control Drone for KidsFly this mini drone for boys and girls with a push of a button. The Altitude Hold function enables itself to hover at fixed height stably; under Headless Mode, directions is always relative to where pilots face; offering care-free fly for kids, beginners, newbies, etc.

Vibrant DroneRC mini aircraft is with 3 speeds mode that you can race it with your friends! Perform 360 flip drone stunts with the easy-to-use 4-channel remote transmitter that allows you to fly multiple flying toy drones at once.

Wing Full Protection-SaferAll 4 propellers are fully covered with full protection guards not only protects the propeller wing in the event of a collision, but the most important thing is to protect the child from being injured by the propeller when touched! Best gift for kids!

Long Flight Time & Low Battery AlarmEquited with 3 batteries, the flight time up to 21 minutes, and you can experience a longer-lasting flight! The low battery alarm allows you not to worry about the loss caused by insufficient battery.

Good Gift Flying Toy for KidsThis small indoor aircraft brings endless fun to players in parties, school, fishing, hiking, long-distance travel, etc. Definitely a great birthday/Christmas/holiday gift for boys girls or friends!

You can find out more details about this great deal on the TopSpeedDrones Small RC Quadcopter with 3 Batteries over at the deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals