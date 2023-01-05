Deals Reminder: mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station, save 20%

Don’t forget to check out the awesome deal on the mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $199.99, a saving of 20% off the normal price.
The USB4 Docking Station is an ideal solution for your HDMI and DisplayPort needs. It features a massive 7-port USB expansion port with transfer rates up to 10Gbps (USB3.2/Type-C), supports BC1.2 fast charging up to 7.5W, and legacy USB2.0 ports for keyboard/mice/other peripherals. The unit also features dual display support via HDMI 2.1 and DP1.4, 100W PD pass-through, RJ45 1000Mbps, SD/MicroSD reader, and more! This combination provides enormous storage space and power, providing users with the freedom to work anywhere they want while being connected via one single connection hub.
- 14-in-1 docking station. Connect multiple displays, USB devices & peripherals
- 8K HD video performance. Built-in HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, achieve crystal clear 8K resolution with compatible devices*
- High-speed data & charge
- Massive 7-port USB expansion with transfer rates up to 10Gbps
- Supports BC1.2 fast charging up to 7.5W
- Legacy USB 2.0 ports for keyboard/mice/other peripherals
- Extensively functional. Featuring dual display via HDMI 2.1 & DP1.4, 100W PD pass-through, RJ45 1000Mbps, SD/MicroSD reader, 3x USB3.2 with BC1.2 fast charge, 3x USB 2.0, 1x Type-C, and Hi-Res 3.5 AUX
You can find out more details about this great deal on the mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.