Deals Reminder: Crowbits Inventor Kit for Micro: Bit

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Crowbits Inventor Kit for Micro: Bit in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week.

The Crowbits Inventor Kit for Micro: Bit is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $137.99 and it comes with some great features.

Crowbits is a magnetic, programmable electronic block that can help kids or beginners to learn coding and electronics. It contains modules for kids to develop logic skills, and programming skills and turn their idea into reality with endless creativity. Inventor Kit

Inventor Kit is the primary programming kit of the Crowbits series. It uses Micro: bit as the mainboard console, and combines with electronic modules as well as Lets code, a visual graphics programming software. Through simple drag-and-drop programming, kids can create interesting and creative projects, which greatly lowers the threshold of artiﬁcial intelligence learning. Inventor Kit encourages kids to create robots actively and design smart programs. In this way, kids will keep their interest in learning and find the joy of science and technology, and code programming Python is waiting for you to unlock!Red Dot Winner 2021 Easy to use. Perfectly designed for kids who don’t have any programming experience

Perfectly designed for kids who don’t have any programming experience Plug & play. Lets you complete a creative project quickly

Lets you complete a creative project quickly Compatible with LEGO. Engineered Crowbits with LEGO-compatible holes on the back and pins on the side so that you can mix and match them with your LEGO blocks

Engineered Crowbits with LEGO-compatible holes on the back and pins on the side so that you can mix and match them with your LEGO blocks Best Gift choice for big kids. Perfect gift for 10+ years old What You Can Do with Inventor Kit? Ultrasonic Guitar

Gesture Control Car

Automatic Door

Line Patrol Car

Color Sorter

Lawn Mower

Forklift Truck

Dump Truck

Bluetooth Car

Elevator

Horizontal Bar

Automatic Obstacle Avoidance Car

And more! NOTE: Please allow the actual colors of LEGO-compatible blocks to be a little different from the project shown in the video.

You can get your hands on this great deal on the Crowbits Inventor Kit for Micro: Bit over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals