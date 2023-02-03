Deals Reminder: Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more languages with Babbel, the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel is helping millions of people speak and understand a new language quickly, and with confidence. After just one month, you will be able to speak confidently about practical topics, such as transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends, and much more!

Learning a second language has a wide array of benefits. For college graduates in the US, fluency in a foreign language other than English led to an average salary increase of 2%. Aside from that, being able to communicate with people in all kinds of different cultures can add value to your life and allow you to experience the world in a whole new way. Learning a new language can also help you professionally, as the world of business is an international one, and having that ability can help you get ahead of the competition among other candidates.

Having a lifetime subscription to Babbel means you can brush up on your skills or learn an additional language any time you want – forever.