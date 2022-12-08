Deals Reminder: Anker 325 Power Bank

Just a quick reminder about our amazing deal on the Anker 325 Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, it is available for just $49.99.

Here are some of the features:

Ultra-High Cell Capacity: The massive 20,000mAh cell capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, more than 4 charges for iPhone 11, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.

Advanced Charging Technology: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories.

Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. The USB-C port cannot charge other devices.

Versatile Recharging: With both a USB-C and Micro USB input port, you have more options over how you recharge. Recharging PowerCore with a 10W charger will take approximately 10.5 hours, while recharging with a 5W charger will take approximately 20 hours.

What You Get: Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) / PowerCore Essential 20000, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and wall charger not included)

Anker 325 Power Bank







