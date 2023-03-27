Deals Reminder: 3-in-1 Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker, save 73%

Don’t forget to check out our awesome deal on the Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week.

The 3-in-1 Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $31.99, that is a saving of 73% off the normal price.

The 3-in-1 Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect companion for your outdoor parties and gatherings. The 3-in-1 Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker, with its cool rainbow colors and captivating LED lights, will get people dancing in your backyard, patio, or balcony! This speaker also includes an FM radio, so you can play music easily. You can connect your phone to this subwoofer via Bluetooth and play music by just turning it on; as well as take calls from your device via this subwoofer too. Get the excitement going all evening long with this must-have Jukebox! Bluetooth. Listen to your favorite playlist via any Bluetooth-enabled devices

Listen to your favorite playlist via any Bluetooth-enabled devices Rechargeable. Plays up to 6 hours with one full charge

Plays up to 6 hours with one full charge Noise reduction technology. Minimizes unwanted noise to give you crystal-clear sound

Minimizes unwanted noise to give you crystal-clear sound Portable. Brings music wherever you go

Brings music wherever you go FM radio. Tune in to your favorite radio station & get the latest news wherever you go

Specs Color: pearl white

Materials: plastic, metal

Finish: matte

Dimensions: 5.91″W x 3.15″H x 1.73″D

Storage capacity: 32GB

Charge time: 3hrs

Play time: up to 6hrs

Range: 10-15m

TWS couplet

Waterproof

Portable

Bluetooth

FM radio

LED lights

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Includes 3-in-1 Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker (Pearl White)

Charger

User Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-in-1 Jukebox Radio Subwoofer Bluetooth Speaker over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals