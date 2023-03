Deals Reminder: 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle

There is still time to get your hands on our fantastic deal on the 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.



Join this course that covers in detail the Certification that can get you started with Digital Transformation quickly. The Google Cloud Platform Cloud Digital Leader Certification is targeted toward business professionals such as marketers, C Level, and sales teams. A Cloud Digital Leader can articulate the capabilities of Google Cloud core products and services and how they benefit organizations. The Cloud Digital Leader can also describe common business use cases and how cloud solutions support an enterprise. Access 28 lectures & 6.50 hours of content 24/7

Explain what cloud technology is and the top reasons the cloud era is revolutionizing business

Craft an ideal transformation challenge for your organization

Identify components of a security program to build into your transformation journey

Build a business case & summary page for your overall transformation project using the templates provided The course is presented, authored, and provided by ITProTV.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: beginner Requirements Any device with basic specifications

General cloud knowledge

General Google Cloud knowledge

You can find out more details about the 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.





