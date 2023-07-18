Deals: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 2023 Edition (Refurbished)

We have an amazing deal on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 2023 Edition (Refurbished) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, it is available for $159.99.

Immerse yourself in the ultimate gaming experience with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset. Boasting a remarkable 70 hours of battery life, it guarantees uninterrupted gaming marathons. The noise-cancelling earcups, furnished with ultra-plush memory foam, ensure supreme comfort and engrossing sound quality. Equipped with Razer Hyperspeed Wireless technology, experience the freedom of untethered gameplay. The headset’s Razer Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers produce top-tier audio, while the Razer HyperClear Supercardioid mic ensures pristine, unambiguous communication. The steel-fortified headband and slider offer resilience and an adjustable fit. In addition, reap the benefits of pro-adjusted FPS audio profiles, taking your gaming adventure to new heights.

A lengthy 70-hour battery life empowers you with continuous competitive gameplay and minimal interruptions

Noise-cancelling earcups featuring ultra-comfortable memory foam adapt to your head shape, creating an ideal seal to ward off distractions

Razer Hyperspeed wireless technology offers high-performance, lag-free competitive gameplay with sound perfectly in sync with your game

Razer Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers deliver crisper, clearer audio with heightened highs and robust lows

Razer HyperClear Supercardioid mic ensures your communication is clear, rich, and natural sounding

Steel-strengthened headband and slider provide increased durability and flexibility

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals