Deals: PoooliPrint Inkless Pocket Printer

Imagine a world where you can print your favorite photos, important notes, or even your to-do lists directly from your smartphone, anytime, anywhere. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s not. Welcome to the world of PoooliPrint, the pocket thermal printer that requires no ink. This little gadget is about to revolutionize the way you print and share your memories and ideas.

Portability is one of the key features of the PoooliPrint. With dimensions of just 3.25″ x 3.25″ x 1.5″, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or bag, making it the perfect travel companion. Whether you’re on a business trip, vacation, or just out and about, you can take your PoooliPrint with you and print on the go.

Key Features of the PoooliPrint Inkless Pocket Printer

Instant Printing: Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and print instantly.

Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and print instantly. Inkless Printing: No need for expensive ink cartridges. The PoooliPrint can print up to 100 pictures with one paper roll.

No need for expensive ink cartridges. The PoooliPrint can print up to 100 pictures with one paper roll. Customizable: Use the Poooli app to edit and print images, pictures, to-do lists, and notes from any smartphone.

Use the Poooli app to edit and print images, pictures, to-do lists, and notes from any smartphone. High Quality: The PoooliPrint L1 Classic model offers a 200 dpi resolution and 48mm printing width, ensuring your prints are clear and vibrant.

The PoooliPrint L1 Classic model offers a 200 dpi resolution and 48mm printing width, ensuring your prints are clear and vibrant. Long Battery Life: With a battery life of 24 hours, you can print all day without worrying about recharging.

The PoooliPrint L1 Classic model is not just functional, it’s also stylish. Available in a vibrant green color, it’s sure to stand out and make a statement. And with a non-HD print quality of 200DPI, it delivers crisp, clear prints every time.

But the PoooliPrint is more than just a printer. It’s a tool that allows you to express your creativity in a whole new way. With the Poooli app, you can edit your photos, add text, and even create collages. And because it uses Bluetooth for connection, you can print from any smartphone, making it incredibly versatile.

So why wait? Start printing your memories and ideas today with the PoooliPrint Inkless Pocket Printer. It’s more than just a printer, it’s a new way to express yourself.

