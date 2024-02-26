Deals: PDF Converter Pro Lifetime License, save 70%

Are you tired of struggling with PDF files? Do you wish there was an easier way to convert, create, and edit PDFs? Well, your wish has just come true! Introducing the AceThinker PDF Converter Pro, an all-in-one software that’s here to make your life easier. This software is not just a tool, it’s a game-changer. With a 4.4/5 star rating on Trustpilot, it’s clear that users love what this software can do.

High-quality output is a guaranteed with AceThinker PDF Converter Pro. It preserves original layouts, images, texts, hyperlinks, and more, ensuring there’s no quality loss during conversion. Whether you’re converting from or to PDF, you can trust this software to deliver excellent results.

Key Features of AceThinker PDF Converter Pro

Convert from and to PDF: Transform PDF documents into various formats and create PDF files from other formats.

OCR function: Extract texts in multiple languages from scans with the added OCR function.

Extract texts in multiple languages from scans with the added OCR function. Batch process: Convert multiple PDF documents at once, saving you time and effort.

Advanced editing functions: Available only in Windows, these features allow you to edit your PDFs to your liking.

Compress, merge, split, and unlock PDFs: Manage your PDFs with ease, whether you need to compress for storage, merge for presentation, split for convenience, or unlock for access.

The software supports a wide range of input formats including PDF, Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx), Microsoft Excel (.xls, .xlsx), Microsoft PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx), and Image (JPG, PNG, JPEG). The output formats are just as diverse, including Word, PPT, Excel, HTML, TXT, JPG, and PNG.

The AceThinker PDF Converter Pro is not just about functionality, it’s also about convenience. With a lifetime access, you can use this software whenever you need it. It’s redeemable within 30 days of purchase and accessible on desktop. Plus, you can use it on a maximum of two devices.

The current version, v2.3.4, includes updates and an improved interface for a smoother user experience. The system requirements include Windows 8/10/11, macOS X 10.8 or later, 1GHz Intel processor or higher, 1GB RAM, and 150 MB or more hard drive space.

So why wait? Make the smart move and get your AceThinker PDF Converter Pro today. Say goodbye to PDF struggles and hello to effortless PDF management.

