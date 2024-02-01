Deals: OBSBOT Tail Air AI-Powered PTZ Streaming Camera

Welcome to the future of video recording and streaming. The OBSBOT Tail Air is a revolutionary 4K smart streaming PTZ camera that’s designed to take your content creation to the next level. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, this camera is a game-changer for vloggers, content creators, and anyone who wants to capture their world in stunning detail.

The OBSBOT Tail Air is packed with innovative features that make it stand out from the crowd. Its 1/1.8″ CMOS 8MP sensor ensures crystal clear image quality, while the updated AI human/animal/object tracking and Gesture Control 2.0 make it easy to capture dynamic footage. With its micro-HDMI output and 3.5mm audio input jack, you can easily connect it to your devices for seamless streaming.

Key Features of the OBSBOT Tail Air

4K@30fps & 1080p@60fps with 1/1.8” StarLight CMOS for high-quality video recording.

with 1/1.8” StarLight CMOS for high-quality video recording. 8 prime lens & ƒ/1.8 Aperture for brighter frames & less noise in low light.

for brighter frames & less noise in low light. Compatibility with HDMI, USB-C, Ethernet, & Wi-Fi; it also supports NDI, RTMP, RTSP, and VISCA for versatile streaming options.

Smart remote controller for smooth control of up to 3 Tail Airs.

for smooth control of up to 3 Tail Airs. Intuitive Gesture Control 2.0 for effortless video shooting and dynamic gestures for precise zoom adjustments.

The OBSBOT Tail Air is not just about high-tech features. It’s also designed with user convenience in mind. It’s lightweight, weighing just 344.5g, and compact, making it easy to carry around. Plus, it comes with a storage box, a USB-C Male to Dual USB-C Female Splitter, a USB-C Cable, and a USB-C to USB-A Adapter, so you have everything you need to start recording right away.

So why wait? Elevate your content creation game with the OBSBOT Tail Air. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, it’s the perfect tool for capturing your world in stunning detail. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your videos to the next level. Order your OBSBOT Tail Air today and start creating content that stands out.

Remember, the OBSBOT Tail Air is more than just a camera. It’s a tool that empowers you to unleash your creativity and share your world in a whole new way. With its 4K video recording, smart tracking, and gesture control, it’s a game-changer for content creators. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your content creation game. Get your OBSBOT Tail Air today and start creating content that stands out.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals