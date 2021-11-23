Deals: myGEKOgear Orbit 132 Full HD Wi-Fi Dashcam

We have a great deal on the myGEKOgear Orbit 132 Full HD Wi-Fi Dashcam in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The myGEKOgear Orbit 132 Full HD Wi-Fi Dashcam is available in our deals store for $69.99, it normally retail for $79.

Start driving with ease! The Orbit 956 is a high-performance dual dashcam recording the front in 4K and the rear in 1080p, capturing clear video day and night. Instantly view, download, and share your footage from the das using the Wi-Fi connection. Empowered with GPS logging to track your speed and location to have for any incident report. Don’t miss a moment and capture all the amazing sights on your road trip with the time-lapse recording. Supports up to 128GB of storage so you won’t need to worry about the footage being constantly loop recorded. Includes a free 32GB microSD card so you can instantly start recording your drives with peace in mind. 1080P footage. Capture 1080p footage of the road in front of you, providing stable & clear video in any situation

Capture 1080p footage of the road in front of you, providing stable & clear video in any situation Wi-Fi. For instant file sharing; no need for manual footage transfer (option is still available)

For instant file sharing; no need for manual footage transfer (option is still available) 120° wide-angle view. Capturing with a 120° wide-angle view allows the dashcam to capture more lanes of the road, so you won’t miss those important details

Capturing with a 120° wide-angle view allows the dashcam to capture more lanes of the road, so you won’t miss those important details G-sensor. Senses any collision or drastic breaking & will automatically lock onto the recorded emergency files so they won’t be loop recorded over

Senses any collision or drastic breaking & will automatically lock onto the recorded emergency files so they won’t be loop recorded over 8GB microSD. Good to immediately install & start recording your drives

Good to immediately install & start recording your drives 2 Blind spot mirrors. Comes with 2 round blind spot mirrors to give you more visibility when you are changing lanes

Comes with 2 round blind spot mirrors to give you more visibility when you are changing lanes 1.5″ LCD screen. Easily navigate through your dashcam and playback your videos

Easily navigate through your dashcam and playback your videos Lifetime of firmware updates. Keep your dashcam up to date with the latest firmware and updates. All you need to do is check our website regularly for newly available updates found in the support tab

Specs Model: Orbit 123

Color: black

Dimensions: 1.5″H x 2″L x 1″W

Weight: 1.6oz

Recording resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080p

Display size: 1.5″ LCD screen

View angle (FOV): 120°

microSD card: Supports up to 32GB

Battery: Li-battery 110mAh

Camera power source: 5V/1.0A, car charger plug-in

Automatic incident detection (G-sensor)

Integrated microphone

File format: .jpg .avi

Operating temp: 14°F~149°F / -10°C~65°C

You can find out more details about this great deal on the myGEKOgear Orbit 132 Full HD Wi-Fi Dashcam over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals