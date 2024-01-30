Deals: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, Save 90%

Are you a developer looking to enhance your productivity and collaboration? Look no further than the 64-bit integrated development environment (IDE) of Visual Studio Professional 2022. This powerful software is designed to support the development of cross-platform mobile and desktop apps, and responsive Web UIs. Whether you’re coding in .NET, C++, or ASP.NET, Visual Studio Professional 2022 has got you covered.

Key Features of Visual Studio Professional 2022

Support for .NET MAUI and Blazor: Develop cross-platform mobile and desktop apps and responsive Web UIs in C#.

Develop cross-platform mobile and desktop apps and responsive Web UIs in C#. Build, Debug, and Test Capabilities: Work on .NET and C++ apps in Linux, and use hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps.

Work on .NET and C++ apps in Linux, and use hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps. IntelliCode: Understand code context, complete a line or block of code, and get a list of next best options for faster and accurate coding.

Understand code context, complete a line or block of code, and get a list of next best options for faster and accurate coding. CodeLens: Gain deep insights into your code, revealing recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history.

Gain deep insights into your code, revealing recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history. Live Share: Collaborate in real-time, speeding up edit and debugging cycles.

With these features, you can streamline your coding process, making it more efficient and effective. The software has received positive reviews on Microsoft Choice Software, Capterra, and GetApp, proving its reliability and effectiveness in the developer community.

Visual Studio Professional 2022 is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, and various versions of Windows Server Core and Windows Server. It requires an ARM64 or x64 processor, a minimum of 4GB memory, and hard disk space ranging from 850MB to 210GB. Please note that the software is not compatible with 32-bit and ARM32 operating systems, iOS, Android tablets, and Chromebook devices. An internet connection is required for online activation.

One of the best things about Visual Studio Professional 2022 is that it offers lifetime access. The software must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase and can be accessed on both desktop and mobile. It supports one device and is available in multiple languages. Plus, updates are included in the purchase, ensuring you always have the latest features and improvements.

In conclusion, Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a powerful tool that can significantly enhance your coding productivity and collaboration. With its robust features and lifetime access, it’s an investment that will pay off in the long run. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your coding skills to the next level.

Get this deal:>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals