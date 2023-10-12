Deals: Logia 5-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Station, save 33%

Imagine having the power to predict the weather right in the comfort of your own home. With the Logia™ Wireless Weather Station, you can do just that. This state-of-the-art device is not just a weather station, it’s a gateway to understanding your environment in a way you never thought possible.

The color LCD display is a visual treat, showcasing current weather data in vibrant colors that are easy on the eyes. Whether you prefer it on a shelf or mounted on a wall, it’s designed to fit seamlessly into your home decor. But this device is not just about looks, it’s about functionality. It monitors current weather and environmental conditions, predicts weather conditions for the next 12~24 hours, and alerts you to severe or important weather events.

Key Features of the Logia™ Wireless Weather Station

5-in-1 device that measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, temperature, and humidity.

Connects to the Weather Underground or Weathercloud data servers via Wi-Fi®, allowing you to view weather conditions from anywhere with an internet connection.

Customizable alerts for significant weather changes and events, including high/low temperature, high/low humidity, high wind speeds, extreme barometric pressure drop, high heat index, low wind chill, and high/low dew point.

Comes fully pre-calibrated and mostly assembled, requiring only installation and syncing with the included display console.

Includes a manufacturer’s 1-year limited warranty.

The Logia™ Wireless Weather Station is more than just a device, it’s a tool that empowers you to stay ahead of the weather. It’s perfect for those who love to plan their day around the weather, or for those who simply enjoy understanding the world around them.

The device’s specs include a sleek white color, dimensions of 5.4″ x 6.6″ x 1″, a weight of 0.82lb with batteries, a power source of DC 5V, 1A adaptor, a backup battery of CR2032, 3V battery, an operating temperature range of 23°F ~ 122°F (-5°C ~ 50°C), and Wi-Fi standard of 802.11 b/g/n. The package includes everything you need to get started, including a wireless weather sensor, mounting pole, mounting clamp, mounting base, screws, hexagonal nuts, washers, rubber pads for mounting clamp, micro USB cable, display console, display console battery, display console charging cable, and user guide.

So why wait? Embrace the future of weather monitoring today with the Logia™ Wireless Weather Station. It’s not just a purchase, it’s an investment in understanding your environment.

