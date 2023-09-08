Deals: Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit Lifetime License

We have an awesome deal on the Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit Lifetime License ion the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 80% off the normal price, it is available for $39.99 in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
Enhance your workflow’s speed and precision with a lifetime license to Jott Pro, a platform equipped with advanced neural AI capabilities. Easily convert visual or PDF-based text into editable formats, bypassing the need for labor-intensive manual entry. Its integrated translation tool effortlessly transforms text into various languages, maintaining the nuance and quality of a native speaker. Automatic transcription of spoken content into written form saves you time and minimizes potential errors. Utilize the neural AI-powered speech function to convert written text into realistic voice recordings.
Say farewell to monotonous chores and welcome a new era of optimized efficiency, thanks to Jott Pro’s cutting-edge features. From text extraction and language translation to audio transcription and voice synthesis, Jott Pro is your comprehensive solution.
- Superior AI-powered transcription. Transform spoken words into written text seamlessly
- Text to speech. Converts your text to lifelike speech
- Break language barriers. Switch between languages confidently knowing you’re getting accurate, culturally rich translations every single time
- Image to text. Extract & edit text from ANY image format, eliminating the hassle of manual typing
- Intuitive user experience. Tailored for users from all walks of life
- Ever-evolving tech. With ongoing updates and improvements, you’re always equipped with the cutting-edge.
Bottom line? Jott isn’t just software; it’s your personal text and speech productivity booster. Dive into the new age of efficiency, accuracy, and convenience.
