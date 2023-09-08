Deals: Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit Lifetime License

We have an awesome deal on the Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit Lifetime License ion the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 80% off the normal price, it is available for $39.99 in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Enhance your workflow’s speed and precision with a lifetime license to Jott Pro, a platform equipped with advanced neural AI capabilities. Easily convert visual or PDF-based text into editable formats, bypassing the need for labor-intensive manual entry. Its integrated translation tool effortlessly transforms text into various languages, maintaining the nuance and quality of a native speaker. Automatic transcription of spoken content into written form saves you time and minimizes potential errors. Utilize the neural AI-powered speech function to convert written text into realistic voice recordings.

Say farewell to monotonous chores and welcome a new era of optimized efficiency, thanks to Jott Pro’s cutting-edge features. From text extraction and language translation to audio transcription and voice synthesis, Jott Pro is your comprehensive solution.

Superior AI-powered transcription. Transform spoken words into written text seamlessly

Text to speech. Converts your text to lifelike speech

Break language barriers. Switch between languages confidently knowing you're getting accurate, culturally rich translations every single time

Image to text. Extract & edit text from ANY image format, eliminating the hassle of manual typing

Intuitive user experience. Tailored for users from all walks of life

Ever-evolving tech. With ongoing updates and improvements, you're always equipped with the cutting-edge.

Bottom line? Jott isn’t just software; it’s your personal text and speech productivity booster. Dive into the new age of efficiency, accuracy, and convenience.

