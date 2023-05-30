Deals: JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless Sport Headphones

JBL Endurance Peak II true wireless headphones deliver JBL Pure Bass sound to fuel your workout, while providing comfort and connectivity to keep you going strong. Get next-level motivation with 30 hours of combined battery life, starting from the moment you wear them, thanks to the Powerhook. Intuitive touch controls allow you to take hands-free calls and access your voice assistant, while dual connect ensures youll always be in control as the earbuds work independently. Their ergonomic fit and sweatproof/waterproof design let you exercise longer and harder, wherever your workout takes you.

The Endurance PEAK II adjusts to you, not the other way around. The bendable wire on the ear hook lets you adjust the headphone to your size and comfort level. Also, you can stay focused on the task at hand with music that starts and stops when you do and controls intuitive enough to almost read your mind make it easy to stay in the groove.